Showdown on the Lido?
Jolie & Pitt come to the Venice Film Festival
They used to come to the Venice Film Festival together, taking boat trips through the Venetian canals with their children and showing their love at a reception. Now Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt will be back at the film festival, which starts on August 28.
They are each coming with their own films. However, there will probably not be a showdown on the Lido - the ex-spouses will probably avoid each other as much as possible.
Even apart from this personnel matter, there is a lot going on at the Venice Film Festival this year. Among the 21 candidates for the main Golden Lion award are star-studded films and promising arthouse cinema.
New "Joker" in Venice
Director Todd Phillips is bringing the sequel to his highly successful thriller "Joker". Once again starring Joaquin Phoenix, who won an Oscar for his role in 2020. This time, superstar Lady Gaga is at his side. "Joker: Folie à Deux" tells how the Joker character Arthur Fleck awaits trial for his crimes in a psychiatric ward. There, Arthur meets his true love Harley Quinn (Gaga).
"Joker" won the Golden Lion in Venice in 2019. Also in the running for the main prize this time is the new film by "Call Me By Your Name" director Luca Guadagnino: "Queer" is a literary adaptation based on a story by William S. Burroughs about a queer, drug-addicted man. Daniel Craig has taken on the leading role.
Kidman film also included
The work of Dutch director Halina Reijn also sounds exciting. In "Babygirl", she tells the story of a businesswoman who begins an affair with a young intern. The protagonist is played by Hollywood star Nicole Kidman. Harris Dickinson ("Triangle of Sadness") plays the intern, Antonio Banderas the betrayed husband.
The first English-language film by Spanish star director Pedro Almodóvar is also screening in the competition. The drama "The Room Next Door" tells the story of two friends - played by the acting stars Julianne Moore and Tilda Swinton.
Jolie as Callas, Pitt with Clooney
The film starring Jolie is also in competition. In the film biography "Maria" by Pablo Larraín, she plays Maria Callas. The role as the legendary opera singer is Jolie's first major cinema appearance in a long time - which is another reason why fans are particularly excited about this premiere. Chilean director Larraín is a regular in Venice, where he also showed "Spencer", his drama about Princess Diana. "Maria" will focus on Callas' final years in Paris in the 1970s.
Brad Pitt's film is running out of competition. In the action comedy "Wolfs" by Jon Watts, he can once again be seen alongside his friend George Clooney. Jolie and Pitt's premieres are scheduled for different days. Jolie is expected to attend the premiere of "Maria" on August 29. Pitt and Clooney are scheduled to attend on September 1.
War of the roses of "Brangelina"
Between their last public appearance together at the 2007 film festival in Venice and the upcoming one, there was a divorce and legal disputes that are still ongoing. For many years, "Brangelina" was considered the glamorous couple par excellence. The couple met on the set of the film "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" and married in 2014.
The marriage ended in the fall of 2016. Jolie filed for divorce. She accused Pitt of assaulting her and the children. This was followed by disputes over custody and finances.
In Venice, there will now only be arguments about the best films. The Golden Lion will be decided by a nine-member jury headed by French actress Isabelle Huppert.
"Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" opens Venice
The film festival runs until September 7. It opens with "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" by Tim Burton, who has once again been able to recruit Winona Ryder and Michael Keaton for the film. Fans had to wait 36 years for the sequel to the cult horror comedy.
And another Hollywood legend is making the trip: Kevin Costner is showing the second part of his western saga "Horizon" in Venice. In May, he presented the first part in Cannes, which was not particularly well received by critics. Costner promised in interviews that the second part would be even better. Film fans can now form their own opinion in Venice.
