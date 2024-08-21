Jolie & Pitt come to the Venice Film Festival

Jolie as Callas, Pitt with Clooney

The film starring Jolie is also in competition. In the film biography "Maria" by Pablo Larraín, she plays Maria Callas. The role as the legendary opera singer is Jolie's first major cinema appearance in a long time - which is another reason why fans are particularly excited about this premiere. Chilean director Larraín is a regular in Venice, where he also showed "Spencer", his drama about Princess Diana. "Maria" will focus on Callas' final years in Paris in the 1970s.