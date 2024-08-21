Michael Waldher
Memories of the legendary days of Formula 1
Michael Waldher was Formula 1 team boss Frank Williams' coach for six years. Some collector's items from the racing circus bear witness to this in his house in Rosegg. The "Krone" met the qualified nurse and talked about old times in the racing circus.
In the meantime, Michael Waldher has long since returned from abroad and has made it to the post of deputy mayor in Rosegg. And he fondly remembers the time when he was able to get a taste of motorsport alongside the best racing drivers in the world.
From 2010 to 2016, the qualified nurse was the personal assistant to British Formula 1 legend Frank Williams, who passed away in 2021. He looked after the paralyzed team boss around the clock. With 114 Grand Prix victories, seven drivers' and nine constructors' world championship titles, the Williams racing team is one of the most successful teams in Formula 1.
A special gift
"I received my first personal gift from Frank Williams in 2013. At the time, I was looking for a new coffee table. Frank gave me a new tire from a racing car instead, which cost 3000 euros at the time. He said: attach a glass top to it and you have your table." Since then, Waldher's guests have been amazed by the unusual piece of furniture when they come into his living room. And it is not the only object that reminds the Carinthian of his time in the racing circus.
Over the years, I've bought myself half a racing car.
Michael Waldher
Waldher: "I've bought half a racing car over the years." However, this is nothing compared to the exhibits housed in the Williams Museum, which was founded in 1977. Every now and then, he also parts with an item from his Formula 1 treasure trove. "I sold a rare sideboard." On the TV show "Bares für Rares", an original "DRS Flap" from a Williams FW 35 fetched him 2,000 euros.
One rarity is particularly valuable. "Frank had a 30-centimeter clock made for me from a brake disc - a unique and priceless piece."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.