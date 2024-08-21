Memories of the legendary days of Formula 1

A special gift

"I received my first personal gift from Frank Williams in 2013. At the time, I was looking for a new coffee table. Frank gave me a new tire from a racing car instead, which cost 3000 euros at the time. He said: attach a glass top to it and you have your table." Since then, Waldher's guests have been amazed by the unusual piece of furniture when they come into his living room. And it is not the only object that reminds the Carinthian of his time in the racing circus.