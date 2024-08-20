Champions League
How to watch Salzburg vs Dynamo Kiev LIVE
It's easy to get lost in the TV jungle. Who is showing what, when and where? It's no longer easy to keep track of everything. The "Krone" helps and tells you how you can watch the Champions League play-off game between Dynamo Kiev and FC Salzburg live.
Everything used to be better? Well, that's a matter of opinion. But everything used to be easier.
At least when it came to choosing a channel. Most households had the choice between FS1 and FS2. Nowadays, however, there is no longer just ORF, but so many channels that it is difficult to keep an eye on everything.
This is especially true for soccer fans, who generally want to watch every game of their favorite team. However, this love of the club doesn't come cheap. Because it usually means taking out subscriptions!
Canal+ is the new player on the market
Canal+ is a new player on the market this season. Last season, the games were still available on ServusTV, Sky and DAZN, but this year things are different.
The first leg of the Champions League play-off between Ukrainian record champions Dynamo Kiev and FC Salzburg can only be watched on Canal+ on Wednesday. The broadcaster has secured the "first pick" rights on Wednesday for the current rights phase and will also show one match of its choice in the league phase (from September 17).
If you can do without moving images, the "Krone" can help. As usual, we have the live ticker for the game.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
