The dark secret in the depths of Swiss lakes

The waters of Lake Thun in the Bernese Oberland sparkle a deep blue. Not far from the peaks of the Eiger, Mönch and Jungfrau, tourists can enjoy a nostalgic trip on the "Blümlisalp" steamboat on sunny days or one of the many bathing spots that invite you to relax and cool off on the shores of the 48 square kilometer lake. However, many of them may not know this: There is a dark secret slumbering in the depths of Lake Thun. And not only there.