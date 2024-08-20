Waste collection, water, sewage and parking will become more expensive

Vienna compared to other cities

Nevertheless, the fees are low compared to other cities within and outside Austria. In Vienna, for example, you will pay 5.56 euros to empty a 120-liter residual waste container from 2025, while in Eisenstadt you will pay 10.93 euros, which is twice as much. In terms of waste collection, Vienna is the cheapest city in Austria after Salzburg, and the capital is in the middle of the list of Austrian provincial capitals when it comes to sewerage costs.



