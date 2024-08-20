Vienna raises fees
Waste collection, water, sewage and parking will become more expensive
Vienna is raising municipal fees as of January 1, 2025. Waste collection, sewerage, parking and water will be 5.9 percent more expensive. According to the city, a single household will pay an average of 1.35 euros a month more, while a family household will pay 3.11 euros a month more. There is no alternative to the increase, they say.
"Krone" Plus readers and subscription holders already knew in July. Now it's official. The City of Vienna is increasing the fees at the turn of the year. At 5.9 percent, the consumer price index has exceeded the legal threshold of three percent. Therefore, according to the Valorization Act, there will be an automatic increase. Precisely by these 5.9 percent.
According to calculations by the town hall, an average single household (40 square meters) will pay 1.35 euros more per month (16.20 euros per year), while a multi-person household (90 square meters) will pay 3.11 euros more per month (37.32 euros per year).
"The valorization is necessary in order to guarantee Vienna's excellent supply and infrastructure at a top level in the future," says City Councillor for Finance Peter Hanke.
Every euro from the areas of water supply, wastewater and waste disposal flows directly into the maintenance and expansion of these important services. For example, around 330 million euros will flow into new sewer infrastructure by 2028.
The situation is different for parking fees, as reported several times. Here, not every cent flows back into road or garage construction. The money is also used to cross-subsidize other areas, such as the expansion of cycle paths or public transport.
Vienna compared to other cities
Nevertheless, the fees are low compared to other cities within and outside Austria. In Vienna, for example, you will pay 5.56 euros to empty a 120-liter residual waste container from 2025, while in Eisenstadt you will pay 10.93 euros, which is twice as much. In terms of waste collection, Vienna is the cheapest city in Austria after Salzburg, and the capital is in the middle of the list of Austrian provincial capitals when it comes to sewerage costs.
International comparisons are used for parking. In Vienna, an hour's parking will cost 2.60 euros from next year, in Hamburg 3.50 euros and in central Paris around 6 euros.
The city hall opposition (FPÖ, ÖVP and Greens) sharply criticizes the increase and speaks of a "slap in the face of all people who have to look at their money every day."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.