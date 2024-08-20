“Soil sealers” are worried about the farmers

Sealing is "no problem at all"

However, the opponents of the law argue that all of this is at the expense of agricultural land and therefore jeopardizes food security. For Stefan Kaineder (Greens), State Councillor for the Environment, this is "irresponsible lobbying". Because when it comes to sealing green spaces, ÖVP members, for example, are much less squeamish: "For them, it's no problem at all if a fertile field disappears under a huge concrete supermarket square." But there should be no room for near-natural areas? "I lack a sense of humor here," says Kaineder.