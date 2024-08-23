Get myBioma Balance for your gut

Particularly well tolerated - even for sensitive people

What sets myBioma Balance apart from other prebiotics is that it is particularly well tolerated. The combination of acacia fibre and partially hydrolyzed guar gum is also suitable for people with sensitive intestines. The formula is supplemented by wild blueberry and ginger root, which are not only rich in fiber but also have anti-inflammatory properties. This means that even people with histamine or fructose intolerance can benefit from the advantages.