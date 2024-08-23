"Krone" competition
Get myBioma Balance for your gut
Gut health is crucial for general well-being and with myBioma Balance, an innovative prebiotic, you can strengthen your gut in a natural way. The "Krone" is giving away 4x1 myBioma Balance packages.
myBioma Balance is an innovative prebiotic that has been specially developed to support intestinal health in a natural way. Developed by Biome Diagnostics, a leading Austrian HealthTech company, myBioma Balance is based on scientific evidence and contains a unique blend of well-tolerated dietary fibers. These promote the growth of beneficial intestinal bacteria and contribute to a balanced intestinal flora, which has a positive effect on the entire immune system.
Easy to integrate into everyday life
myBioma Balance is available in a practical powder form that is easy to integrate into everyday life. One tablespoon a day is enough to support the intestinal flora in the long term. Whether in a glass of water, smoothie or porridge - myBioma Balance dissolves completely and offers a simple way to promote intestinal health without the need for complex dietary changes.
Particularly well tolerated - even for sensitive people
What sets myBioma Balance apart from other prebiotics is that it is particularly well tolerated. The combination of acacia fibre and partially hydrolyzed guar gum is also suitable for people with sensitive intestines. The formula is supplemented by wild blueberry and ginger root, which are not only rich in fiber but also have anti-inflammatory properties. This means that even people with histamine or fructose intolerance can benefit from the advantages.
Take part and win
You now have the chance to win one of four myBioma Balance packages to strengthen your intestinal flora! Simply fill in the form below and you will be entered into the prize draw. The closing date for entries is August 30, 09:00.
Want to increase your chances of winning? Then we have good news for subscribers to the "Krone" Healthy Newsletter! All participating subscribers and all those who become subscribers before the closing date have double the chance of winning! Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
