Would be 16 weeks long
Italy discusses school vacations until October
Italy's schoolchildren already have twelve to 13 weeks of summer vacation. This puts them well ahead of the rest of Europe. Nevertheless, there is now a debate as to whether the summer vacation should be extended by a further three weeks until the beginning of October.
The reasons given include the high temperatures in the country and an extension of the tourist season. "In these sweltering conditions, it is absurd to start lessons in mid-September. We need common sense and foresight: the production system also needs to change in the face of climate change," said Marcello Pacifico, President of the teachers' union Anief.
Another teachers' association even asked paediatricians for an expert opinion to determine whether the start of the 2024/25 school year should be postponed in view of the high temperatures.
In these sweltering conditions, it is absurd to start lessons in mid-September. We need common sense and foresight.
Lehrergewerkschaft Anief
"High costs for childcare"
Parents' associations again point out that closing schools for three months would mean high costs for childcare. These would be passed on entirely to the parents. "No parent has three months of vacation. The difficulties of balancing work and family life are simply too great for those who have children," it said.
60,000 parents have already signed against longer summer vacations. The petition also argues that long vacations would increase inequalities. It would also lead to a loss of "cognitive and relational skills" in children and young people.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.