Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Would be 16 weeks long

Italy discusses school vacations until October

Nachrichten
19.08.2024 10:56

Italy's schoolchildren already have twelve to 13 weeks of summer vacation. This puts them well ahead of the rest of Europe. Nevertheless, there is now a debate as to whether the summer vacation should be extended by a further three weeks until the beginning of October.

comment0 Kommentare

The reasons given include the high temperatures in the country and an extension of the tourist season. "In these sweltering conditions, it is absurd to start lessons in mid-September. We need common sense and foresight: the production system also needs to change in the face of climate change," said Marcello Pacifico, President of the teachers' union Anief.

Another teachers' association even asked paediatricians for an expert opinion to determine whether the start of the 2024/25 school year should be postponed in view of the high temperatures.

Zitat Icon

In these sweltering conditions, it is absurd to start lessons in mid-September. We need common sense and foresight.

Lehrergewerkschaft Anief

"High costs for childcare"
 Parents' associations again point out that closing schools for three months would mean high costs for childcare. These would be passed on entirely to the parents. "No parent has three months of vacation. The difficulties of balancing work and family life are simply too great for those who have children," it said.

60,000 parents have already signed against longer summer vacations. The petition also argues that long vacations would increase inequalities. It would also lead to a loss of "cognitive and relational skills" in children and young people.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf