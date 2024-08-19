Are you already preparing for the start of school?

Within the family, proper preparation and organization are of great importance in order to get off to a good start in the new school year. The emotional level should not be ignored either. Children and teenagers are looking forward to seeing their classmates again, but may also be nervous about new teachers or subjects. As a parent, you are facing a stressful phase, especially when it comes to buying school materials. And the school staff also have a lot to do to ensure that the first few weeks run as smoothly as possible.