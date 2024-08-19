Question of the week
Are you already preparing for the start of school?
September is fast approaching. And with it the start of school this year in Austria. This is a very special time for those in the blackboard classes. But there are also various challenges for everyone else who has to go back to school from then on. How are you and your family preparing for the start of school? Tell us about it in the comments section below!
Within the family, proper preparation and organization are of great importance in order to get off to a good start in the new school year. The emotional level should not be ignored either. Children and teenagers are looking forward to seeing their classmates again, but may also be nervous about new teachers or subjects. As a parent, you are facing a stressful phase, especially when it comes to buying school materials. And the school staff also have a lot to do to ensure that the first few weeks run as smoothly as possible.
What challenges do you face when starting school and how do you overcome them? What tips do you have to make this time as stress-free as possible? What do you want for the coming school year for your children and yourself? No matter how you are affected by the start of school in 2024, we look forward to hearing your thoughts and experiences!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
