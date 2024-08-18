Ferris wheel fire: videos show the fire drama

"Thank you for staying so calm"

The priority was to prevent the situation from escalating any further. Fortunately, that worked. "Thank you all for remaining so calm and possibly preventing something worse." Above all, the work of the emergency services, who reacted quickly, was crucial. "Thank you for your service! I wish all those affected that you get better soon," wrote the rapper from Berlin, whose real name is August Jean Diederich and whose trademark is a pair of ski goggles.