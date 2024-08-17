Fire departments in demand
Civil defense warning: Heavy thunderstorms in Mautern
A civil defense warning was issued in Mautern on behalf of the mayor. Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall are moving across the Styrian municipality - the population is called upon to retreat to higher ground and follow the instructions of the emergency services.
Thunderstorm cells including heavy rain and hail had Austria under control in many places on Saturday afternoon - Styria was also hit in the early evening. "Upper Styria was primarily affected", says Ubimet meteorologist Andreas Demel. For example, 68 liters of rain fell on the Semmering Pass on the border with Lower Austria.
Warning to the population
A little later, the municipality of Mautern in the district of Leoben was hit: A civil defense warning had to be declared here, reports Hubert Demmerer from the regional fire brigade association. "We first have to investigate the situation. There was heavy rainfall, mudslides and possibly flash flooding," confirms Harald Zach from the provincial warning center.
Because many cellars are already flooded, the warning center appeals to people to seek out high floors. "Follow the instructions of the emergency services! Seek shelter outdoors in good time!" it continues. Windows, doors and garage doors should be closed - temporary power cuts are to be expected.
Fortunately, the all-clear could be given in the evening hours: "The rain has subsided relatively quickly, even if we still have around 30 to 40 deployment sites," says Stefan Riemelmoser from the Leoben Area Fire Brigade Association. "But we have to make sure that we get the situation under control again quickly - if something comes again, it will be super dangerous," he says.
