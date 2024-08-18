Tents and motorhomes offer special vacation appeal

Close to nature and active

More than 111,150 overnight stays have already been recorded at the campsites between Enns and Leitha this year. "That's an increase of 26.3 percent compared to last year," explains Michael Duscher. For the Managing Director of NÖ Werbung, this is a sign that nature and active tourism is gaining in importance in Lower Austria. This is also underlined by the increase in bookings of vacation apartments and vacation homes: "There was even an impressive increase of 35.6 percent."