Tents and motorhomes offer special vacation appeal
Camping is becoming increasingly popular with holidaymakers. A real boom was recorded in Lower Austria in the first half of the year - which areas of tourism have grown even more.
Camping is not only popular with young music fans at the Frequency Festival every year. More and more young holidaymakers, as well as families, are discovering the appeal of tents and motorhomes on vacation in the wide open spaces.
Close to nature and active
More than 111,150 overnight stays have already been recorded at the campsites between Enns and Leitha this year. "That's an increase of 26.3 percent compared to last year," explains Michael Duscher. For the Managing Director of NÖ Werbung, this is a sign that nature and active tourism is gaining in importance in Lower Austria. This is also underlined by the increase in bookings of vacation apartments and vacation homes: "There was even an impressive increase of 35.6 percent."
Camping is becoming more and more fashionable, especially among the young target group, and Lower Austria has a lot to offer here.
More luxury also in demand
But Lower Austria also scores well at the other end of the comfort scale. In the 5- and 4-star category, there was also an increase of 1.5 percent. "This is in line with one of the goals of our tourism strategy, namely to increase quality tourism," explains Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner.
Tourism on a stable course
One topic that is also attracting more and more guests to Austria's largest province is health. "This sector has traditionally been a strong pillar of our tourism," emphasizes Johanna Mikl-Leitner. 3.7 percent growth from January to June is a strong sign of the importance of this sector. A total of 3,270,813 overnight stays were recorded in Lower Austria in the first half of the year. Despite strong competition, tourism values are thus remaining stable.
