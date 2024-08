Restaurant in Carinthia charges 8 euros for plates

Carinthian entrepreneur Bernd Hinteregger announced that he would inform the Chamber of Commerce about the incident, as he fears that such practices could damage the region's reputation. "This doesn't suit Carinthia and paints the wrong picture. I would like to apologize on behalf of Carinthia," says Hinteregger and wants to invite Christoph Haselmayer and his partner to the "Rondo" on Lake Klopeiner See. For locals like Hinteregger in particular, such a practice seems strange, especially in a region that relies heavily on tourism and wants to cultivate a hospitable image.