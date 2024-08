"Barb'ra with the tower, Margarete with the worm and Katharina with the wheel, these are the three holy maidens" - this popular saying is used to name the three ladies in the ranks of the 14 holy helpers, along with their attributes as saints. But the highly revered group of the 14 holy helpers also includes eleven men - and among them, surprisingly, lesser-known saints such as Cyriacus and Pantaleon.