A long time coming

New flagship VW already outdated at market launch?

Nachrichten
17.08.2024 10:08

VW wanted to cause a sensation on the electric car market with its e-car flagship Trinity. After yet another postponement, the flagship model could now be outdated by the time it hits the market.

comment0 Kommentare

The launch of VW's electric flagship Trinity could be postponed even further. As the Handelsblatt newspaper reports, citing internal documents, the prestige model may not roll off the production line until 2032. Originally, 2026 was announced as the launch date, but the car manufacturer has since announced a date at the end of the decade. However, according to the report, the new schedule has not yet been finalized.

There have also been changes to the plans for other models. For example, the successor to the ID.4 and another e-SUV called the T-Sport are to be launched later. In addition, the electric ID.Golf is now scheduled for fall 2029 instead of 2028 - although it is still possible that this important model could be brought forward. According to the report, the postponements are due to ongoing software problems and the VW brand's current cost-cutting measures. In addition, the market launches are to be adapted to the currently weaker demand for electric cars.

VW wants to keep its current e-car platform fresh for longer in order to bridge the lull in new products. Among other things, there will be an ID.4 facelift. The new generation is currently not expected until 2030. (SPX)

