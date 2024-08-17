Frequency: Even Falco looked down from the sky

Festival stalwart Timmy Trumpet, who once again mutated into the curiosity of the day with his mixture of banging funfair techno, sample interweaving of 80s and 90s songs and the trumpeting trumpet, was brushed off. The fans love the muscle-bound hat-wearer, who makes up for a lack of creativity with exaggerated volume and, strictly speaking, cannot oscillate between the poles of lovable and despicable, because there is only either or here. Another regular guest in these parts is the Stuttgart panda rapper Cro, who once had two careers with his child-friendly early hit songs and later via TikTok. The Frequency set is adorned with cozy melo-pop songs, family rap and the earlier stoner songs, which also attracts a broad audience in the aforementioned breadth - the main area has never been as full as it is at this moment in the whole weekend. The symbiosis between artists and fans cannot be destroyed even by unpopular songs in the middle section.