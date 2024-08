Top sparingly, fireworks behind it

First win in the derby

There was more action at the bottom of the table: Neumarkt celebrated a clear 4:1 win at ASV in the promoted team duel. "We didn't cope well with their quick players," said ASV boss Robert Neureiter. "There was even more in it," said the visitors' sporting director Hans Hajek with satisfaction. At the same time, Puch celebrated their longed-for first win of the season, bringing the decision from the bench. Hölzl got the better of Neureiter, who was shown a straight red. Memic and Hölzl then scored to make it 2:0. "Finally something to celebrate," laughed Puch president Christian Schwaiger.