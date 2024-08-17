Lousy infrastructure
Turf problems: Now Hartberg is also crying SOS!
Hartberg is not only struggling to find a home ground suitable for the Bundesliga, but now the team from Eastern Styria is also at the end of its tether when it comes to the dilapidated training conditions. Because: The pitch is in constant use by (too) many teams and the condition is correspondingly poor.
Now something has happened again! Soccer fans have been familiar with the Graz stadium problem for years anyway. Furthermore, Styria has recently been shaken by another turf dilemma: Sturm's two-man team has even had to move to Wolfsberg for the time being due to the desolate green in the alternative stadium in Gleisdorf.
And as if that wasn't enough, there is now a third problematic situation! Hartberg's Bundesliga footballers will probably have to move out of their own town sooner rather than later - and relocate to Schielleiten for training!
According to reports, the training pitches next to the Profertil Arena are also not in "outstanding" condition. "We've been able to train on it so far, but I don't know how much longer that will last," said a contrite TSV coach Markus Schopp. He has to share his Hartberg ones on the three courts with the TSV twos, the juniors from the academy and the pupils (!) from the neighboring school in Hartberg.
Of course, optimal preparation for a match looks different.
Hartberg-Coach Markus Schopp
"Unfortunately, in recent years we have often come last when it comes to assessing the stadium pitch," muses TSV chairman Erich Korherr, whose hands are tied to a certain extent. The pitches are municipal property - and the discussions about the infrastructure with Hartberg politicians are as heated as in Graz.
The next TSV home game will be against Vienna's Austria next Sunday, and until then the team will train "at home". "Of course, optimal preparation for a game looks different," says Markus Schopp.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.