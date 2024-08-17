Turf problems: Now Hartberg is also crying SOS!

According to reports, the training pitches next to the Profertil Arena are also not in "outstanding" condition. "We've been able to train on it so far, but I don't know how much longer that will last," said a contrite TSV coach Markus Schopp. He has to share his Hartberg ones on the three courts with the TSV twos, the juniors from the academy and the pupils (!) from the neighboring school in Hartberg.