Bundesliga in the ticker
Austria Klagenfurt vs Sturm – LIVE from 5pm
Matchday 3 in the Bundesliga: Austria Klagenfurt host SK Sturm Graz. We will be reporting live from 5pm, see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
The upcoming opponent as well as the venue probably evoke special memories for double winners Sturm Graz. In the final round of the previous season, the team from Graz were crowned champions with a 2-0 home win against Austria Klagenfurt, and just under a month before that they were crowned cup winners against Rapid at the Wörthersee-Stadion. Today, Sturm return to the Carinthian capital for the third round of the Bundesliga.
Christian Ilzer's team will be aiming for their second win of the season. After an unsuccessful start at Rapid, Sturm were able to breathe a deserved sigh of relief in the Styrian derby. "The win against Hartberg did us good and was also confirmation that everything is going in the right direction," explained coach Ilzer. An unpleasant opponent now awaits in Klagenfurt, but the strengths have not been lost despite the squad changes. "Nevertheless, we're going to our neighbors with the clear intention of putting in a very good performance and winning," said Ilzer, whose team had only lost one of their twelve encounters with the Carinthians in the Bundesliga.
The Sturm coach was concerned about a virus that hit the team at the beginning of the week: "We will look at who is really 100% fit before match day and nominate the squad accordingly." It is also questionable whether attackers Manprit Sarkaria and Szymon Wlodarczyk will make the trip to Klagenfurt.
Klagenfurt completely fluffed their league opener at WAC (1:4), while last week they managed a first taste of success against Rapid (1:1) despite being outnumbered. "It was a good feeling and very important for morale. Especially as we got the draw in a duel with a strong and highly rated opponent," said coach Peter Pacult. With champions Sturm, however, the "next big caliber" is now coming to the Wörthersee Stadium.
Captain Mahrer suspended
"We want to take the momentum with us and be on top of our game in terms of running and fighting. But we also have to improve our play. Just defending won't be enough," said Pacult looking ahead. The 64-year-old Viennese will be forced to make changes in defense. Captain Thorsten Mahrer is suspended following his highly controversial red card against Rapid. Attacker Sebastian Soto will miss the clash with the champions due to knee problems.
There will be a duel between two long-term coaches on the touchline on Saturday. Sturm head coach Ilzer (since July 2020) is the longest-serving coach in the Bundesliga, while his counterpart Pacult (since January 2021) is number two in this ranking.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
