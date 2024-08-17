Austria Klagenfurt vs Sturm – LIVE from 5pm

Christian Ilzer's team will be aiming for their second win of the season. After an unsuccessful start at Rapid, Sturm were able to breathe a deserved sigh of relief in the Styrian derby. "The win against Hartberg did us good and was also confirmation that everything is going in the right direction," explained coach Ilzer. An unpleasant opponent now awaits in Klagenfurt, but the strengths have not been lost despite the squad changes. "Nevertheless, we're going to our neighbors with the clear intention of putting in a very good performance and winning," said Ilzer, whose team had only lost one of their twelve encounters with the Carinthians in the Bundesliga.