Almost 100 years old
Karl-Marx-Hof: renovated, but unchanged
The exterior of the Karl-Marx-Hof has retained its original appearance, but much of the interior is new. The "Krone" took a tour of the historic building complex.
In many respects, the Karl-Marx-Hof is no ordinary municipal building. At 1050 meters long, it is the longest continuous residential building in the world. The building is considered an icon of the "Red Vienna" of the interwar period and is a listed building, which is why it attracts many tourists and specialist delegations to Döbling. We also take a tour of the famous residential building.
At first glance, you wouldn't know that the Karl-Marx-Hof is almost 100 years old. No wonder: between 2010 and 2020, the city invested 46 million in the renovation of the "superblock". The exterior of the building has retained its unmistakable appearance, but the interior of Karl-Marx-Hof has been thoroughly renovated and modernized.
For example, new elevator doors were installed on all 101 staircases and the windows were replaced. This in turn leads to increased mold growth because the ventilation system has to be adjusted, explains construction manager Philip Mörwald during a tour. According to Wiener Wohnen, there are only isolated complaints from tenants. When an apartment becomes vacant, it is renovated. We were allowed to take a look at a newly renovated apartment. It is spacious and cool.
The Karl-Marx-Hof is characterized by a very low building density. A 10,480 square meter park interrupts the long building frontage. And not only do thousands of people feel at home here, but also kestrels, which have taken up residence in the attic.
Finally, we take a look at the building's own museum. Here you can see the "fortress of the working class" over the course of time. The building has lost none of its former splendor.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.