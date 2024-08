Biker crashes into car from behind on Bödelestraße

At the same time, a motorcyclist (57) was also on the road. He overtook two cars in front of him on the mountain road and then got in line behind the 63-year-old's car. However, because the driver of the car was braking, the biker rear-ended the car. The 57-year-old was seriously injured in the crash. The man was taken to Dornbirn Hospital by the ambulance service, both vehicles sustained considerable damage and Bödelestraße had to be completely closed for around two hours for the clean-up work.