Women's Bundesliga
Ländle teams get off to a strong start in the championship
The Altach women celebrated a 3:1 opening win against Bergheim. Coach Berni Summer was satisfied, but had some minor criticisms. SPG Lustenau/Dornbirn also won 1:0 at home against newly promoted LASK.
The women of SCR Altach started the new season in the Admiral Women's Bundesliga with a 3:1 home win against Bergheim, the Rheindörfler fulfilled their first compulsory task. However, it was not easy against the Salzburg team, who were much stronger than last season. "We almost overslept a little at the start. We were hectic in our build-up play. We were lucky not to concede a goal straight away," said coach Bernhard Summer. "Bergheim are now playing almost typical Red Bull style - they attack very high. But things got a lot better after we went 1-0 up."
After surviving the first 20 critical minutes, new signing Jassi Vasconcelos gave them a 1:0 lead. Playmaker Maria Olsen increased the lead to 2:0 before half-time. "The goals also gave us confidence. After that, we got out of pressure situations well and didn't concede much until the final stages," said Summer. Shortly after the break, Vasconcelos scored to make it 3:0 - and thus celebrated a brace in her first league game for SCR.
By then, the game was decided. Although Bergheim did not give up and even managed to score a consolation goal in the final minutes before the final whistle - after Altach lost possession in their own half, Grabovac scored with a spectacular long-range shot to make the final score 3:1. "That shouldn't have been necessary," said Summer, still a little annoyed about conceding the first goal of the season.
But not about the three points. "They're extremely important for us," said the 56-year-old, "it wasn't perfect, opening games rarely are. But what we have seen is that we will have to work very hard this season. You don't get anything for free in this league."
Dornbirn also won
"We don't know exactly where we stand," said SPG Lustenau/Dornbirn coach Klaus Stocker before the league opener against LASK. But now the coach has got an idea, as his team beat newly promoted LASK 1-0 in front of their own fans, putting in a solid performance and picking up their first three points of the season. However, everything was not yet perfect for the Messestadt side, who have more than ten new players compared to the previous season. "It was a bit bumpy. But we won and nobody will be asking how tomorrow. Three points are three points," said Stocker.
The only goal of the game was scored by SPG playmaker Marta Vidal, the Spaniard scoring in the 11th minute. Even after taking the early lead, the home side remained in control on the pitch and hardly allowed Linz to pose a threat. Except in the last five minutes, when the visitors missed two more top chances. "We were mostly able to keep them away from our goal, but we were lucky in the end," said Stocker, "we have to learn from the game now. If everything comes together for us, we'll be difficult to beat."
The second round continues on Sunday in Bergheim. "We want the next three points there," the coach clarified.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
