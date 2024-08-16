Ländle teams get off to a strong start in the championship

The only goal of the game was scored by SPG playmaker Marta Vidal, the Spaniard scoring in the 11th minute. Even after taking the early lead, the home side remained in control on the pitch and hardly allowed Linz to pose a threat. Except in the last five minutes, when the visitors missed two more top chances. "We were mostly able to keep them away from our goal, but we were lucky in the end," said Stocker, "we have to learn from the game now. If everything comes together for us, we'll be difficult to beat."