Klauß: “Now we’re just happy!”

Robert Klauß (Rapid coach): "Now we're just happy that we've been promoted. I think overall it was a good game where we had to take the lead in the first half. Then things went more smoothly, more relaxed. You could tell that everything was good after the goal, it was a lot of fun. We basically believed in ourselves during the game. We had the experience from the first leg that we can still step up at the back - and that helped us. 'Milestone' is a very big word: I think there are important steps in a development. Winning a game like this and, above all, qualifying for a European group stage is an important step. We played very good soccer, but it has to be said that we didn't have the ball enough. If we have it more often, we'll get into even more situations and keep our opponents even busier. But I don't want to be too critical."