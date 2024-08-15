Vorteilswelt
Doctor and drug dealer

Cops arrest person after death of Matthew Perry

Nachrichten
15.08.2024 17:07

Following the tragic death of Matthew Perry, the police have arrested at least several people, according to NBC News. According to the Daily Mail, it is said to be a doctor and several drug dealers.

Several people have been arrested in connection with the death of Matthew Perry. This was reported by NBC News and ABC 7 on Thursday, citing law enforcement sources.

Doctor and drug dealer targeted
Meanwhile, the British newspaper claims to have discovered that a doctor and several drug dealers were the focus of the investigators. The handcuffs clicked for them early on Thursday. However, it is still unclear what charges could be brought against these people.

The successful manhunt comes more than nine months after Perry's death. The police had focused their work on how the 54-year-old had obtained the anaesthetic ketamine, which he had in his blood in unusually high quantities at the time of his death.

Lifeless in the hot tub
Perry was found lifeless in his hot tub on October 28 at the age of 54. An investigation by the Los Angeles coroner's office had revealed in December that Perry had died from the effects of ketamine.

Matthew Perry with his "Friends" colleagues (Bild: APA/AFP/DOUG KANTER)
Matthew Perry with his "Friends" colleagues
(Bild: APA/AFP/DOUG KANTER)

Other causes of death included drowning, heart disease and the effects of a drug used to treat opioid addiction.

According to media reports, Perry had been undergoing ketamine therapy for depression and anxiety. However, the last session before his death had been a week and a half ago, which is why the ketamine in his body at the time of death could not have come from this infusion therapy, according to the coroner's office.

Years of fighting addiction
Perry had repeatedly spoken publicly in the past about his battle with addiction to alcohol and drugs, among other things, and had also written about it in his autobiography "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing".

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

