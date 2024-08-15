New purchase preferred
High costs discourage smartphone repairs
One in three people (35%) have had to deal with a faulty smartphone in the past five years, but only 32% of those affected have actually had their faulty device repaired. This was due to the often high costs involved.
This was the result of a representative survey of 1,000 people aged 16 and over in Germany commissioned by the TÜV association. According to the survey, 31 percent did not have their cell phone repaired because they thought it was beyond repair, 30 percent did not have it repaired due to the high costs and seven percent did not even think about having their phone repaired.
"The exception rather than the rule"
"Repairing smartphones is the exception rather than the rule, although this would be a much more sustainable option," commented Juliane Petrich, Policy and Sustainability Officer at the TÜV Association. Consumers are unsure about the costs, reparability and availability of repair services.
According to the survey, 15 percent of respondents with a defective cell phone had the device repaired in a specialist store. One in ten had the repair carried out by or via the manufacturer, while seven percent repaired the device themselves.
Older people keep smartphones longer
The survey also revealed something else: 16% of consumers replace their smartphone after just two years. The majority replace their device after three to four years (35%). As many as 24% use their smartphone for five years or longer and 24% also keep it until it becomes unusable.
However, there are major differences between the generations: While younger people change their smartphones more frequently, older people use them significantly longer. For example, only 17% of 16 to 39-year-olds keep their smartphone until it becomes unusable, compared to an average of 32% of 50 to 75-year-olds.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.