Beran A. made bombs under police surveillance

Suspects took "test drive" with car

The 19-year-old's cell phone was thus tracked for the first time on August 2 at 5:30 pm. That same evening and the following night, the 17-year-old friend of the main suspect was also captured by the surveillance team at his address in Ternitz (Lower Austria). He is said to have taken a kind of "test drive" with the suspect in his car. In the process, a siren and a flashing blue light were allegedly tested - the 19-year-old wanted to get as close as possible to the Happel Stadium with these utensils in order to kill Taylor Swift fans in front of the stadium, pretending to be a police officer or a plainclothes officer.