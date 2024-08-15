Lake more popular than ever
Public bathing area has no parking lot
The Höllerersee lake in the border area between the municipalities of St. Pantaleon and Haigermoos is busier than ever. However, the many visitors looking to cool off are in for a nasty surprise. Cars are no longer allowed to be parked on the meadow that has been used as a parking lot for many years.
Lake Höllerersee in the border area between the municipalities of St. Pantaleon and Haigermoos is considered one of the warmest lakes in Austria. However, it is currently particularly hot on the southern shore of the approximately 780-metre-long and maximum 27-metre-deep moorland lake. It's not just the temperatures that are causing a huge rush of bathers. In neighboring Salzburg, the already small number of public bathing areas has shrunk even further. After more than 35 years, the Thalgauerspitz on the north-western shore of Lake Fuschl has been closed.
As a result, even more people are now looking to cool off in the Höllerersee. There they get a nasty surprise. On the southern shore (municipality of St. Pantelon), parking is no longer permitted on a grassy area. Anyone who parks their car anyway runs the risk of being towed away.
Mayor David Valentin and landowner Herbert Huemer are passing the buck to each other. Huemer: "I have made my meadow available to bathers free of charge for ten years. I have been put off again and again by the municipality in my longstanding demand for a joint solution. Most recently, I was prohibited from building a small kiosk four meters long and wide."
Concerns about public access to the lake
Valentin counters: "For us, only a long-term solution with a few adaptations is an option." Valentin does not believe that the public bathing area could be lost after the disagreements. "I assume that it will stay."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.