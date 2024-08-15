Public bathing area has no parking lot

Lake Höllerersee in the border area between the municipalities of St. Pantaleon and Haigermoos is considered one of the warmest lakes in Austria. However, it is currently particularly hot on the southern shore of the approximately 780-metre-long and maximum 27-metre-deep moorland lake. It's not just the temperatures that are causing a huge rush of bathers. In neighboring Salzburg, the already small number of public bathing areas has shrunk even further. After more than 35 years, the Thalgauerspitz on the north-western shore of Lake Fuschl has been closed.