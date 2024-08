Weighing drama: wrestler loses at sports tribunal

Phogat was the first Indian wrestler to reach an Olympic final. However, according to the Indian team, she was 100 grams heavier than the permitted 50 kilograms at the weigh-in at the start of the second day of competition and was disqualified as a result. Phogat tried everything she could to get under the limit and even cut off her hair to do so. She was then taken to hospital due to the threat of dehydration.