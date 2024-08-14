"Digital lynch law"
Bullying against male boxer? Judiciary investigates!
The French judiciary is investigating massive hostility against the Algerian boxer Imane Khelif during the Olympic Games in Paris!
An investigation has been launched into cyberbullying based on gender, public insults and public incitement to discrimination, the Paris public prosecutor's office announced on request. The office is responsible for hate crimes and crimes against humanity.
"Misogynistic, racist and sexist campaign"
The public prosecutor's office did not say who the investigation was against. According to the authority, Khelif filed a complaint on Monday. Her lawyer Nabil Boudi wrote on the internet platform X that the investigation should show who was behind the "misogynistic, racist and sexist campaign" against the boxer. At the same time, it should also be about those who fueled the "digital lynch law".
The fights between 25-year-old Khelif and 28-year-old Lin Yi-ting from Taiwan were accompanied by an emotional gender debate during the Olympics. The debate went far beyond the question of fair sporting competition and also reached the highest political circles. In the socio-politically heated atmosphere, both athletes experienced a lot of hostility on the internet.
"Competitive advantages compared to other female participants"
Both boxers were excluded from the 2023 World Championships by the IBA, which is not recognized by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), following gender tests that have not yet been explained in detail. According to the IBA, neither of them had met the required participation criteria and had "competitive advantages compared to other female participants".
The IOC called it an "arbitrary decision without due process" and allowed Khelif and Lin to take part in Paris. One of the reasons given was that the gender stated in the passport is decisive for admission to competitions in many sports.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
