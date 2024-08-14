Bullying against male boxer? Judiciary investigates!

"Misogynistic, racist and sexist campaign"

The public prosecutor's office did not say who the investigation was against. According to the authority, Khelif filed a complaint on Monday. Her lawyer Nabil Boudi wrote on the internet platform X that the investigation should show who was behind the "misogynistic, racist and sexist campaign" against the boxer. At the same time, it should also be about those who fueled the "digital lynch law".