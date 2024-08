Now more than ever: pure party on the Traisen!

Tragedy prevented, now it's time to celebrate

The message is also clear for Interior Minister Gerhard Karner: "We will continue to celebrate. We have managed to prevent a tragedy in the last few days. Since then, we have done everything humanly possible to ensure that a peaceful Frequency can take place," said Karner during his flying visit to the festival site. The security precautions have been properly tightened following the recent incidents, police presence has been increased and special forces have been put on duty. "The operational concept has been developed and adapted over the past ten years," says city police commander Franz Bäuchler.