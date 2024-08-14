Lewandowski also involved
Mysterious “doping leak” shakes Poland
An unknown hacker group has published up to 50,000 files in Poland, presumably from the national anti-doping agency. Polish media are now reporting that the documents have been analyzed - with some explosive content relating to top athletes such as professional footballer Robert Lewandowski. However, the results should be treated with caution, as the anti-doping agency also warns.
According to the Polish newspaper "Przeglad Sportowy", the leak allegedly also included sensitive files from several top athletes. These include medical records and results from doping tests. And there are said to be some explosive findings.
Several national figureheads are said to have tested positive for banned substances. These include soccer star Lewandowski, tennis ace Iga Swiatek and ski jumpers Maciej Kot and Piotr Zyla. In addition to the use of doping substances, it also involved the consumption of cocaine or methamphetamine.
Real or deliberate fakes?
Lewandowski, for example, is said to have submitted a positive doping test while still in FC Bayern kit. In March 2022, the striker was reportedly tested for banned anabolic steroids after the match against Hoffenheim. However, this was never made official. The results should be treated with caution, as the German and not the Polish anti-doping agency is actually responsible for testing in the Bundesliga - including for Polish national team players.
In general, the truthfulness of the leaked documents has not yet been clarified. However, the hacker attack has now been confirmed by both the anti-doping agency and the responsible ministry. There is speculation that the hackers are from Russia and Belarus and that false documents may have been published deliberately.
"None of the athletes named have tested positive and none of the dates given correspond to the anti-doping tests carried out," said the anti-doping agency Polada in a statement on the X platform. Several investigations are currently underway to clarify the situation.
