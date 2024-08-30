Awolnation: “I’m the Indiana Jones of music”

The news that this fifth studio album could also be the last came as a bit of a shock to the Awolnation fan camp. There is no question of a planned end, but Bruno is now more reflective than before. "I've become the father of two twin boys. It's incredible to see how they react to sounds and cadences and almost fall into a trance. And yes, every cliché is true. Everything else takes a back seat in life, including myself. I'm touring in a very ego-driven world, but at home I'm by far the least important person in the house. Touring now is okay, but when they're four or five, I want to see them grow up. I don't know if I can be on tour all the time then. So this could be the last Awolnation album, but there could be ten more to come. At this point in my life, I just can't plan everything anymore."