Awolnation: “I’m the Indiana Jones of music”
Aaron Bruno conquered the mainstream in the early 2010s with "Sail" and is now one of America's most innovative artists. In the big "Krone" talk, he talks about his new Awolnation album, his new hardcore project The Barbarians Of California and why he is returning to the punk rock ethos as he gets older.
In November 2018, the Woolsey fire raged in Los Angeles, California, leaving nothing but scorched earth in its wake. The tragedy brought many people to the brink of poverty - such as Awolnation mastermind Aaron Bruno. His economic foundation burned down along with the studio. He dealt with the pain on the famous album "Angel Miners & The Lightning Riders", which was immediately followed by the next catastrophe. Released just over a month after the outbreak of the global coronavirus pandemic, it came under public scrutiny. "It wasn't easy to digest", Bruno explains in the "Krone" Zoom interview, "the single 'The Best' climbed the charts and everything was set. Then Corona came along and nobody wanted to hear a positive, motivational anthem. But that's the way it is. In the end, things should always turn out the way they have to."
Free and easy
During the pandemic, Bruno has kept himself fit by recording a covers album with illustrious guest stars from all genres and being exuberantly creative. "Corona was bad, of course, but I never quite understood why some people fell into complete lethargy during it. I had so much energy and so much time, I was working on things all the time." The gentle piano ballad "Panoramic View", which is now the signature song of the brand new album "The Phantom Five" and was also released as the first single, was written early on. "I have my own label. Nobody tells me what to do and I don't have to have annoying business meetings with people in suits who always make the wrong decisions anyway. So we released the song, even though it's so quiet and gentle, but it worked."
Through the crises and setbacks of recent years, the Californian has rediscovered his inner rebellion. Not only does he make all his own business decisions to the best of his knowledge and belief, but musically he has also returned to his hardcore roots, where it all began a good 20 years ago, before he went viral with "Sail" and became a superstar. The result is called The Barbarians Of California and is an all-star hardcore band. "It was simply time to bundle all the hard song ideas together. At the same time, the project gives me the freedom to make music more precisely with Awolnation." Harsh rides like in the past are on the decline, the focus is on more calm and beautiful melodies. "Calm is perhaps the wrong word, but the songs are a bit more compressed because I now have my own outlet for the heaviness."
Questioning and reflecting
Bruno didn't choose the principles of optimism and hope by chance. "I don't think the world is an ugly place. It's the governments and politicians that make it ugly. I'm on tour a lot at the moment and meet countless people. Almost all of them are good people, absolutely fine. Only if you look at the news and the controlled media, you think we're all on the brink of civil war. The reality gives me a different picture." On "The Phantom Five", Bruno once again proves himself to be a knowledgeable sound tinkerer who likes to search for new paths and challenge himself. "That's the principle of my life. I've always been suspicious of being shown a straight line to a destination. I always questioned it and thought about whether another path might be more worthwhile."
The 45-year-old's questioning of authorities and apparent know-it-alls has intensified in recent years. On the one hand due to unsatisfactory experiences with record companies, on the other due to the pandemic. "In California, surfers were reported and sometimes locked up. You have to imagine that. Going surfing is like the epitome of social distancing. Incredibly depressing." Such experiences led him to see the soul and essence of punk rock differently today. "For me, these surfers are punk rockers. For me, they are people who convey optimism and emphasize the positive. I used to have a different attitude, but since so many statesmen want to see the world burn, punk rock needs to be rethought." The musical breadth on the new album is due to Bruno's wide range of interests. "I feel like the Indiana Jones of music because I'm always looking for new things and connections."
Homage to youth
The cover artwork and rough concept of "The Phantom Five" can also be seen as a punk rock statement. "First and foremost, the title just sounded cool, you have to realize an idea like that quickly," laughs the singer, "but it has a dystopian touch. It's about five people who, in a restrictive world, have the ultimate freedom to listen to the music they want to listen to and watch the movies they want to watch. The way the world is going, you have to fight for those freedoms and I sincerely hope I don't see it get any worse." The title certainly has sarcastic and humorous traits, but first and foremost it is a tribute to youthful informality and the principle of not allowing oneself to be pushed into corners.
The news that this fifth studio album could also be the last came as a bit of a shock to the Awolnation fan camp. There is no question of a planned end, but Bruno is now more reflective than before. "I've become the father of two twin boys. It's incredible to see how they react to sounds and cadences and almost fall into a trance. And yes, every cliché is true. Everything else takes a back seat in life, including myself. I'm touring in a very ego-driven world, but at home I'm by far the least important person in the house. Touring now is okay, but when they're four or five, I want to see them grow up. I don't know if I can be on tour all the time then. So this could be the last Awolnation album, but there could be ten more to come. At this point in my life, I just can't plan everything anymore."
Austrian gig to follow
Openness and curiosity remain the most important musical parameters in the life of Aaron Bruno and his projects. With the "Phantom Five" song "Barbarian", he even has a direct link to his aforementioned hardcore band. "The Barbarians album will probably be released in October. In terms of content and concept, it's intended as a kind of double album, just from completely different musical angles." We still have to wait for an Austrian live date for Awolnations, but Bruno promises to come to Europe in 2025. "I'm sure something will be found."
