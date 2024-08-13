Clinch with the diocese
Farmers’ protest: “We won’t give up that easily”
Dozens of farmers expressed their anger at the new lease of the parish land with a large demonstration in front of the Bishop's Court in Eisenstadt. They are calling for the diocese to give in, but this is unlikely to happen.
Honking horns, chanting and sirens blaring from megaphones: more than 100 farmers and supporters gathered with around 30 tractors in front of the Bischofshof on Tuesday morning to demonstrate against the new lease of the parish land and to hand over a petition with 600 signatures. As reported, many farmers are upset by the Bischofshof's approach. The agricultural land was surprisingly leased out again and prices rose as a result of the public bidding process.
"Church has betrayed its own values"
With the online bidding platform, the diocese has created a system that offers the opportunity to drive up lease prices, says farmer Mirko Gregorich from Frankenau. "In this way, the church has betrayed its own values. Because if you stop talking to people directly, that can't be the Christian way," he says, pointing to newspaper reports in which Pope Francis speaks out against profit maximization in companies. He himself is an active member of the Church Council, says Gregorich. However, this was not taken into account in the bidding process.
Field is not a rental property
According to farmer Ernst Tschida from Pamhagen, the fact that the church is leasing 1200 hectares in Burgenland has a great symbolic effect on the outside world. Now the private sector also wants to follow suit with the lease prices. He cannot understand why the new lease agreements provide for an annual adjustment in line with the consumer price index (CPI). After all, a field is not a rented apartment.
Chamber of Agriculture wants a pause for thought
The demonstrators are supported by the President of the Chamber of Agriculture, Nikolaus Berlakovich. He reports that talks have already been held several times with the diocese. It has been possible to ensure that farmers from Burgenland in particular are given a chance and that the parish involvement of farmers is also taken into consideration. They also spoke out against the VPI. "Yesterday we suggested rethinking the leasehold system and reorganizing it, taking a break for reflection. Unfortunately, the Bischofshof did not comply," says Berlakovich. He continues to appeal to find a sensible solution together with the tenants.
"More objective than ever before"
However, it is unlikely that they will sit down at the table again. The contracts for the first wave this year - which affects 105 municipalities - have already been sent out. There are no plans to completely change the system for the remaining 46 municipalities next year, explains Stefan Salzer, head of the construction department at the Bischofshof. The displeasure of the farmers cannot be understood here. 60 percent of the land has gone back to the old tenants. "The allocation has never been as objective as it is now. We treated everyone equally," emphasizes Salzer.
Not only dissatisfied people
The lease prices had not been adjusted for decades. Moreover, the diocese had not set any prices; these had come from the farmers themselves during the bidding process. The diocese also presents two farmers who are in favor of the new award: Reinhard Puchas from Jennersdorf says he does not understand the uproar. A public tender is in keeping with the times these days. Newcomer Alexander Küffer from Riedlingsdorf had the opportunity to more than double the area of his farm as a result of the new tender. The tender was a "great thing", he says.
High stakes
Tschida doesn't see it that way. Many young farmers have gambled high in the bidding competition. He estimates that they will give the land back after a few years. With the prices, profitability is only possible with intensive crop rotation. The new lease prices range between 150 and 700 euros per hectare. Martin Schmit, spokesman for the farmers' association, is calling instead for the rent to be based on the marginal rent. "We want fair conditions for everyone."
Money for priests' pensions
The diocese once again emphasizes that the income from the land is used to secure pensions for priests. This includes 54 priests as well as provisions for future retirements. According to Salzer, the VPI was also included in the old contracts, but was never implemented.
Waiting in front of the gate
The protesters ultimately had to wait over 20 minutes in front of the bishop's courtyard before they were received by two representatives of the diocese and were able to hand over their signature lists. The conversation was brief. He hadn't expected more, says Schmit. "It's about sending a signal that what the diocese is doing is not right." It remains to be seen what happens next. "We won't rest so quickly," says Schmit.
According to Bischofshof, five people have left the church as a result of the new lease.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.