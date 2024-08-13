Google presents its new Pixel smartphones

Prices

According to previous rumors, the price of the smartphones, for which Google guarantees updates for seven years, is likely to increase compared to the previous generation. As reported by "T3N", the entry-level price for the Pixel 9 with 128 GB of storage is likely to be €899, which is €100 more than the Pixel 8. 256 GB will be available for 999 euros. The Pro model should start at 1099 euros, the Pro XL at 1199 euros and go up to just under 1700 euros for the terabyte version. The entry-level price for the Fold is also likely to be in this price region.