Google presents its new Pixel smartphones
On Tuesday evening, Google will present its new Pixel smartphones, including the foldable Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Most of the information has already been leaked in advance. An overview.
According to previous information, Google will unveil four new Pixel models on Tuesday evening and launch an attack on Apple and its iPhone earlier than expected. Until now, the search engine giant has always unveiled its new products in October, one month after Apple, but now Google is turning the tables.
Four different sizes
According to previous leaks and information partly confirmed by Google itself, the Pixel 9 is expected to have a screen diagonal of 6.24 inches, the Pixel 9 Pro with 6.34 inches and the Pixel 9 Pro XL with 6.73 inches, as well as the foldable Pixel 9 Pro Fold with an outer display of 6.6 inches and an inner display of 8.1 inches.
According to the Taiwanese magazine ET-News, they are all likely to feature an M14 OLED display from Samsung, which will also be used in Apple's upcoming iPhone 16.
Processor and memory
The models will also share Google's in-house Tensor G4 processor, which is supported by twelve gigabytes of RAM in the Pixel 9 and 16 gigabytes in the Pro models and the Fold. The Pixel 9 will have 128 gigabytes of internal memory in the basic version, with 256 gigabyte versions available for an additional charge. There will also be an option with 512 gigabytes for the Pro models and even a variant with one terabyte of storage for the Fold, which will already be equipped with 256 GB ex works.
Cameras
According to Android Authority, the Pixel 9 and Pro models will be equipped with the 50-megapixel wide-angle camera already familiar from its predecessor for taking photos and videos. What is new on all three models, however, is an ultra-wide-angle camera, which also has a resolution of 50 megapixels, as well as a selfie camera with 10.5 megapixels on the basic model and 50 megapixels on the Pro models. The latter also have a telephoto lens with 50 megapixels. The Fold will have a 64-megapixel main camera as well as an ultra-wide-angle lens and a telephoto lens with 12 and 10.5 megapixels. The selfie cam of the foldable Pixel has a resolution of ten megapixels.
Battery and extras
The battery size of the Pixel 9 and 9 Pro is said to be 4558 milliampere hours (mAh), that of the Pixel 9 Pro XL 4942 mAh and that of the Fold 4560 mAh. Other features will include a satellite emergency call function, as already known from the iPhone, and an improved ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.
AI functions
On the software side, a whole host of new AI functions are expected, including a function called "screenshots", which will allow activities to be created in order to search for any events in them later. In contrast to Microsoft's comparable and highly controversial "Recall" function, however, this will not happen automatically, but only if the user requests it.
Prices
According to previous rumors, the price of the smartphones, for which Google guarantees updates for seven years, is likely to increase compared to the previous generation. As reported by "T3N", the entry-level price for the Pixel 9 with 128 GB of storage is likely to be €899, which is €100 more than the Pixel 8. 256 GB will be available for 999 euros. The Pro model should start at 1099 euros, the Pro XL at 1199 euros and go up to just under 1700 euros for the terabyte version. The entry-level price for the Fold is also likely to be in this price region.
Google will reveal the truth behind the rumors and what other innovations may be presented - the new Pixel Watch 3 is expected, for example - from 7 pm our time. Interested parties can follow the keynote in a live stream on YouTube (see above).
