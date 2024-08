Poll results “frozen”: FPÖ stable in 1st place

According to the APA-Wahltrend, which takes polls from the past five weeks into account and weights them according to topicality, the FPÖ is still clearly in first place with 27%. Behind them, the ÖVP and SPÖ are still battling it out for second place, while the NEOS and Greens are battling it out for fourth place. The Beer Party would remain stable in the National Council.