Love-struck rhinoceros
Another animal painting by Banksy surfaces in London
It looks as if the animal is pushing down the back of the car with its strength: An animal artwork by Banksy has appeared in London for the eighth day in a row. The mysterious street artist published a photo of the rhinoceros on his Instagram account - a way for the Brit to acknowledge his actions. Publishing so many works in a short space of time is something new for the mysterious artist.
The rhinoceros - sprayed in typical Banksy style on a wall in the east of the British capital - appears to be trying to climb into a broken-down car. There is a traffic cone on the hood of the car, so it also looks a bit like a rhinoceros.
Artworks so far without explanation
Banksy has been surprising us with a new animal artwork every day for a week now - he has not yet provided a title or explanation for this "zoo".
First an ibex appeared in Kew in South West London, followed the next day by two elephants in the West London district of Chelsea. Since then, three monkeys, a wolf, pelicans, a cat and most recently - on the windows of a police glass house - a swarm of piranhas have followed. Londoners are eagerly waiting to see how the zoo will continue.
Cat on panel was removed
However, two of the works have already disappeared again: The cat stretching with relish, which Banksy sprayed on a dilapidated billboard on a street in northwest London, was allegedly dismantled after a short time for safety reasons. The owner has promised to donate the cat to an art gallery. The howling wolf sprayed on a satellite dish in the south-east London district of Peckham was dismantled by several men. This appears to be a theft.
Although his artworks fetch millions at auction, Banksy's identity is still a secret. The artist is from Bristol - nothing more is known. There has been repeated speculation about his real name. But so far without confirmation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
