Due to index adjustment
District heating customers will soon pay 200 euros more
On September 1, 2024, Stadtwerke Klagenfurt will adjust the district heating index, which this year amounts to 14.96 percent. Nevertheless, the Klagenfurt tariff is still one of the cheapest on the Austrian market.
"Stadtwerke Klagenfurt is a pioneer in Austria in the field of emission-free district heating supply. In recent years, the proportion of district heating produced from biomass has even increased to more than 90 percent," says Stadtwerke.
Index adjustment of just under 15 percent
As every year, the index adjustment of the district heating tariff will take place on September 1. "This adjustment is made on the basis of the district heating supply contract and the General Terms and Conditions. This year, the effective index adjustment is 14.96 percent. However, the Klagenfurt district heating tariff is still one of the cheapest on the Austrian market."
Up to 240 euros more per year
With an average annual consumption of 10,000 kWh, the additional monthly costs amount to around 20 euros gross - which equates to a good 240 euros per year.
However, the municipal utility is offering customers a loyalty bonus: "As a thank you to our customers who purchase a second product such as district heating or gas from Energie Klagenfurt in addition to electricity, there is a loyalty bonus of at least 100 euros per household."
Customers will be informed of the actual amount in September - the loyalty bonus will be transferred directly to the customer's account.
