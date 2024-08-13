Danger of heavy rain
Unusual heat remains, but thunderstorms threaten
It will only cool down - temporarily - in Tyrol on Sunday. However, temperatures will remain summery the following week and autumn is not yet in the starting blocks.
The marmot will greet us every day until the weekend. In concrete terms, this means that the weather patterns will resemble each other like identical twins. "The days will start mostly sunny, with a few residual clouds here and there over the valleys," predicts meteorologist Steffen Dietz from the UBIMET weather service.
Heat storms with heavy rain
"Temperatures will remain at the current level of 28 to 33 degrees." In the afternoons, cumulus clouds will initially gather over the mountains, which will later reach the valleys. The consequence: heat thunderstorms and showers. "There may be heavy rain with local flooding and hail," warns Dietz. Major squalls, on the other hand, are unlikely.
It will remain summery, autumn is not yet in sight.
Meteorologe Steffen Dietz, Wetterdienst UBIMET
Still hot and humid
On Thursday morning, more clouds will gather from the Außerfern, but there will be little change in the weather during the day - it will remain hot and humid.
Only 20 degrees on Sunday
Only on Saturday and Sunday should a front from the northwest push the heatwave away. "I'm expecting around 20 degrees on Sunday," predicts Dietz. After that, however, temperatures will rise again. "It will remain summery, but there's no sign of autumn yet," says the expert.
Heat warning for Innsbruck
Meanwhile, the state of Tyrol issued a heat warning for Innsbruck until Wednesday on Monday. Health Director Theresa Geley emphasizes: "On hot days, sufficient fluid intake is crucial to reduce cardiovascular stress and maintain metabolic processes. Heavy and fatty food puts additional strain on the body."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
