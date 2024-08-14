For the whole family
Win a dream vacation in the Alps
Escape the daily grind and treat yourself to a break with the whole family! The "Krone" is giving away an unforgettable family vacation in one of the first-class family austria Hotels & Apartments. Spend three nights in a fantastic Alpine setting, enjoy culinary delights and discover exciting activities for young and old. Take part now and win!
A family vacation means time for shared experiences and adventures in the midst of Austria's impressive nature. Helping families achieve this is also the aim of family austria Hotels & Apartments. Each of the certified hotels offers unique experiences for young and old and also helps parents to switch off from stressful everyday life and enjoy time together.
Hotel Mühlpointhof - family coziness in the heart of the Lofer mountains
The family-friendly Hotel Mühlpointhof is located in the charming village of Lofer, surrounded by the imposing Loferer Steinberge mountains. A relaxing vacation in a family atmosphere awaits you here, whatever the season. In summer, the large outdoor playground, an exciting children's program and guided hikes into the breathtaking mountain world entice guests. The natural bathing pond is particularly popular, ideal for a refreshing dip after a hike.
But Lofer also has a lot to offer in winter: The hotel is close to the ski slopes of the Almenwelt Lofer ski area, which is particularly suitable for families. After a day in the snow, you can relax and unwind in the Mühlpointhof's wellness area.
Hotel Sonnblick - active vacations for the whole family on the Kitzsteinhorn
Hotel Sonnblick is located at the foot of the majestic Kitzsteinhorn, right in the heart of the Pinzgau region. This 4-star hotel is a paradise for families who love nature and active vacations. In summer, you can explore the surrounding mountains on countless hiking and cycling trails or relax in the hotel's own Zirben SPA. Children also get their money's worth here: the outdoor pool and playroom offer plenty of space to run around and play.
Winter transforms Kaprun into a true snow paradise: Skiing on the Kitzsteinhorn glacier, tobogganing and ice skating are among the highlights. After a day on the slopes, you can end the evening comfortably in the sauna or with a warming drink on the sun terrace.
Hotel Steiner - luxury and adventure at over 1,700 meters above sea level
In Obertauern, at over 1,700 meters above sea level, the Hotel Steiner awaits you - a 4-star superior hotel that provides unforgettable family experiences all year round. In summer, the surrounding mountains offer numerous opportunities for hikes, mountain bike tours or adventurous activities such as canyoning and paragliding.
However, the hotel's location right next to the ski slopes makes it a particular highlight in winter: skiing, snowboarding and winter hikes are just a few steps away from the hotel. While parents relax in the wellness area with rooftop spa and panoramic relaxation room, children can play, do arts and crafts and make new friends in the supervised children's club. The Hotel Steiner also leaves nothing to be desired in culinary terms: The sumptuous breakfast buffet and varied evening menu provide the perfect start and end to an eventful day
Take part and win
With the "Krone" you now have the chance to win a family vacation for two adults and two children including half board in one of the family austria Hotels & Apartments mentioned. Simply fill out the form below and with a little luck you could win!
