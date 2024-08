Transfer? Sturm duo miss out on Styrian duel

"That's the case with both of them," confirmed sporting director Andi Schicker. It was already known recently that Sturm were looking for a transfer solution for the Pole Wlodarczyk. Now there's also some wind in the sails of Manprit Sarkaria. The Viennese is in his final transfer year and reportedly wants to prove himself abroad once again. "There have now also been official inquiries," says Schicker.