Seriously injured
11-year-old boy bitten in the face by farm dog
Tragic incident in Stainz: A dog bit the eleven-year-old boy in the face while he was playing. He was seriously injured and is now in pediatric surgery. There was also a dog attack in Styria last weekend.
The sunny Saturday afternoon lured many Austrians outdoors - but for an eleven-year-old boy, an initially enjoyable vacation day in Pichling near Stainz in Styria came to a dramatic end. His brother was helping out on a farm while the younger boy played with the farm owner's Australian Shepherd. But a harmless game turned into a life-threatening situation!
The eleven-year-old knelt on the ground in front of the dog when it suddenly bit him on the face. The boy suffered several wounds above his eye. The farm owners immediately provided first aid and notified the emergency services, according to the Styrian police.
By helicopter to pediatric surgery
Shortly before 16.30, the Red Cross received the alarm: paramedics and the "Christophorus 12" helicopter rushed to the scene. "The boy was taken to the shock room in the pediatric surgery department," reports a Red Cross spokesperson. Nothing more precise was known about the young victim's state of health on Saturday evening. The owners stated that the dog had bitten someone for the first time.
Just a few days ago, a Styrian jogger in Tillmitsch was the victim of a dog attack. The animal bit off the woman's thumb and she reportedly had to undergo emergency surgery at Graz Regional Hospital.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
