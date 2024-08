Roma group blocked parking lot in front of trotting track

FPÖ Baden reacted with harsh words

However, Baden's FPÖ municipal councillor Peter Doppler and Leon Stelzer, youth chairman of the FPÖ Baden, reacted with annoyance: "So now Baden also has a Roma problem. The illegal seizure of land by itinerant Roma and Sinti has now also reached Baden. Anyone who behaves like this has forfeited our right to hospitality", the politicians believe. However, the caravan only went a little further: a meadow in front of a soccer pitch was made available to the itinerant people.