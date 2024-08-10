Brigitte Fassbaender remained loyal to Gerd Nachbauer's festival even after her active singing career, giving master classes and, one may assume, acting as an advisor. And now, as part of the Bregenz Festival Opera Studio, she is presenting her direction of the two one-act operas "The Marriage Contract" by Rossini and "Gianni Schicchi" by Puccini. Both works are "about love and greed", Fassbaender explains, adding that both works are very humorous. However, "the comic is usually much more difficult to bring to the stage than the dramatic". This applies to the direction just as much as to the young singers, some of whom are singing several roles under the direction of conductor Claire Levacher. You can look forward to it!