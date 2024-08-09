Role model for Japan’s youth on the Innsbruck ice

You were close to the NHL, played in the AHL and ECHL. What attracts you to the ICE now?

It's an interesting league. I played in North America for seven years and now I want to make a name for myself in Europe. I want to be a role model for the Japanese kids and show them that you can also play in a strong league in Europe as a Japanese player. But I haven't given up on my dream of playing in the NHL either. It hasn't worked out so far. Hopefully I can draw attention to myself again in Innsbruck with good statistics. You never know what will happen. I definitely want to be as well prepared as possible if I get the chance.