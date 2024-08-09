Two premieres at once
Role model for Japan’s youth on the Innsbruck ice
Yushiroh Hirano is the first Japanese to play for the Innsbruck Sharks and ever in the ICE Hockey League - the 28-year-old reveals how this came about and what he plans to do in the "Krone" interview.
"Krone": Yushiroh, how did you end up in Innsbruck?
Yushiroh Hirano: I played for the Adirondack Thunder (note: 54 scorer points) in the North American ECHL last season. The new Sharks coach Jordan Smotherman was the coach of the Worcester Railers. He contacted me and asked if I wanted to come to Innsbruck with him. Patrick Grasso, one of my teammates, is also here.
What do you know about HC Innsbruck and Austrian ice hockey so far?
I played against Austria at the 2016 Division I World Championship with Japan when I was 21 years old. There are a lot of good players on the national team and the league is also strong.
I haven't given up on my dream of playing in the NHL. It hasn't worked out so far. Hopefully I can draw attention to myself again in Innsbruck with good statistics.
Yushiroh Hirano
You were close to the NHL, played in the AHL and ECHL. What attracts you to the ICE now?
It's an interesting league. I played in North America for seven years and now I want to make a name for myself in Europe. I want to be a role model for the Japanese kids and show them that you can also play in a strong league in Europe as a Japanese player. But I haven't given up on my dream of playing in the NHL either. It hasn't worked out so far. Hopefully I can draw attention to myself again in Innsbruck with good statistics. You never know what will happen. I definitely want to be as well prepared as possible if I get the chance.
What are your plans for your time with the Sharks, what do you want to achieve?
I just want to do my job and help the team win games. It's a bit of a change, though, because the ice surface in Europe is bigger than in America.
What have you already seen of Innsbruck and how do you like it here?
I've only been here for two days, but it's a beautiful city. I've already walked around and had a look at the surroundings. I'm looking forward to getting to know Innsbruck even better in the coming weeks.
