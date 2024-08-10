Magical moment: Wedding ring found in the lake

The two immediately tried to find the special piece of jewelry, but without success. But giving up was not an option for Thommy and Amélie, which is why they launched another search after their wedding, with the support of the St. Martins Therme team. And lo and behold, as if by magic - or a small miracle - the ring materialized again. "I had already made two unsuccessful dives, but I didn't want to give up," Thommy tells the Krone. "On the third dive, the ring actually reappeared - also thanks to the support of Christoph Grasl from the company "MetallOrtung"." The number three is probably the couple's lucky number - "that's why the current show is called 'Dreifach zauberhaft'," he grinned. And Amélie? She was simply blissful that her husband was able to put the ring on her finger again. "I'm just happy and grateful. There's no better wedding present!"