Magical moment: Wedding ring found in the lake
A moment of shock for Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass: During a few relaxing days at the St. Martins Therme, Amélie's wedding ring went missing in the bathing lake. But luck - or magic - was kind to the crowd favorites in the end...
They are usually the ones who give us magical moments, but now one has happened to magicians Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass. But let's start from the beginning...
The couple recently celebrated their big wedding in Styria, as reported by the "Krone" newspaper. Long overdue, as they had already tied the knot in Las Vegas in 2022. Back then, Thommy was allowed to put a beautiful wedding ring on Amélie's finger as a sign of their love. In July, however, the mishap happened. After the premiere of "My Fair Lady" in Mörbisch - and before their big celebration - the two world champions of magic wanted to enjoy a few relaxing days at the St. Martins Therme. A place to which they have long been attached and where two sheep bearing the names of the two famous Austrians even live. After cooling off in the hotel's own bathing lake, Amélie finally made the terrible discovery: her ring had apparently slipped off her finger!
All good things come in threes
The two immediately tried to find the special piece of jewelry, but without success. But giving up was not an option for Thommy and Amélie, which is why they launched another search after their wedding, with the support of the St. Martins Therme team. And lo and behold, as if by magic - or a small miracle - the ring materialized again. "I had already made two unsuccessful dives, but I didn't want to give up," Thommy tells the Krone. "On the third dive, the ring actually reappeared - also thanks to the support of Christoph Grasl from the company "MetallOrtung"." The number three is probably the couple's lucky number - "that's why the current show is called 'Dreifach zauberhaft'," he grinned. And Amélie? She was simply blissful that her husband was able to put the ring on her finger again. "I'm just happy and grateful. There's no better wedding present!"
