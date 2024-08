“My son has been in a vegetative state for 19 years”

Many Krone readers are shocked by the report about a florist from Wels (38) who was beaten up so badly by her husband in 2018 that she died on Sunday after six years in a vegetative state. "How terrible the years must have been for the relatives. Trapped in their own bodies, unable to express themselves," writes one user on krone.at. Christa B. (60) from Gmunden knows what life is like with a persistent vegetative state patient. She can still clearly remember June 2005: "My son just wanted to get an ice cream on a friend's moped, fell and hit his head against a lamppost."