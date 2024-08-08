Funnel cloud observed in the Krems area

Approaching cold air as a trigger

It was not yet clear whether the cloud, which was spotted north of Krems at around 1.40 p.m., had made contact with the ground. According to ORF meteorologist Manuel Oberhuber - who published pictures of the weather phenomenon on X (see post below) - "converging winds in the vicinity of several showers and the approaching cold air from the west" were the trigger for the funnel cloud.