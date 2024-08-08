Vorteilswelt
Arrest of Marius

Crown Prince Haakon: “It’s a serious matter”

Nachrichten
08.08.2024 11:22

Following the arrest of Marius Borg Høiby (27), son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Crown Prince Haakon spoke for the first time on Wednesday evening about the serious allegations against his stepson.

"I don't want to go into details, but this also burdens me. It is a serious matter when the police get involved," Haakon told the newspaper "Dagbladet" in Paris. Norway's crown prince is currently attending the Olympic Games.

"Important to be there for each other"
His wife Mette-Marit was supposed to accompany the 51-year-old, but stayed at home when she found out that her son Marius had been arrested and had to remain in custody for 30 hours. 

Crown Prince Haakon traveled to Paris without his wife Mette-Marit after their son Marius was arrested in Oslo.
Crown Prince Haakon traveled to Paris without his wife Mette-Marit after their son Marius was arrested in Oslo.
(Bild: Jan Langhaug / NTB / picturedesk.com)

"It's important for a family to be there for each other. But she had been looking forward to being here," Haakon continued - and also explained: "Our aim is for everyone involved in this case to get help. We also want to take it one day at a time."

Investigation into assault
Marius Borg Høiby is under investigation for assault and damage to property. This was announced by the Oslo police on Wednesday. He was arrested on Sunday and released on Monday. 

The police had been called to an apartment in Oslo after an act of violence is said to have occurred there on Sunday night. According to the police, Borg Høiby and the victim are said to be related.

Borg Høiby is the eldest son of Mette-Marit, who brought him into her relationship with Norway's Crown Prince Haakon.

