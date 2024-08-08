Next trial for LASK star Jerome Boateng

Unlike the case in Munich, in which Boateng was convicted of intentional bodily harm to the mother of his twins on July 19, the 35-year-old, whose sporting and human input LASK coach Thomas Darazs recently called "outstanding", does not have to appear in court in person in Berlin. Nevertheless, the case is highly interesting even for legal experts. As it concerns the question of the conditions under which a claim for injunctive relief for violation of post-mortem personality rights exists?