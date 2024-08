Nocturnal inferno of flames on a farm

And when the first fire department arrives at the property in the small village of St. Magarethen, the agricultural building is already fully engulfed in flames. "The firefighting was started immediately with several breathing apparatus teams on all sides of the building," said the Köttmannsdorf volunteer fire department, which fought the fire with 160 men together with the Ferlach, Kirschentheuer, Wellersdorf, Wurdach and Stein/Viktring fire brigades.